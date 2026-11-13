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‘Inclusion means all’ Catholic schools rally to enroll students with disabilities
By Lia Salvatierra,4 days ago
Light poured into the Mary Queen of Heaven preschool classroom where 4-year-old Noah Malone helped his friends clean up blocks and animal figurines. The preschoolers circled up on the rainbow carpet to play a game. Instead of playing, Noah sometimes scooted away from the circle to hug his peers. But when he joined in with some help from his classroom aide, his peers all clapped.