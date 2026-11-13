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Fallout from Nvidia scandal spreads as Huang resigns
4 days ago
Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive of Nvidia on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman accused of spying for China. The news wiped 4.3% of Nvidia’s share price by closing bell Thursday, while the scandal has also raised concerns over security in the United States, with the spotlight falling on US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.