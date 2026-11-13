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Peruvians flock to see Pope Leo XIV in city he served as bishop
By Elitsa GADEVA,4 days ago
Crowds in Peru's northern city of Chiclayo gathered early on Friday, November 13, ahead of Pope Leo's arrival for the centerpiece event of his 12-day South America tour, an outdoor Mass with the people who called him their bishop for eight years. He declared on November 11 that the country where he served as a missionary for about 20 years was his homeland.