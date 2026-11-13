undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Maradona and Messi's shirt without an owner: who dares to inherit the number 10 in Argentina?
By Karim Malim,4 days ago
Argentina now face a weighty question: who deserves to wear the shirt left behind by the greatest player in their history? Messi has retired from international football, and the most famous number in the three-time world champions' ranks sits vacant. Speculation has begun about the successor who will take on the responsibility of continuing the story.