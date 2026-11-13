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Milan, Amorim hopes Tomori will recover: here’s when the English defender could return to action
3 days ago
The Englishman has shown he can be an asset to the team, particularly as the Portuguese manager rotates his squad across Serie A and the Europa League. Since 28 October, Fikayo Tomori has been sidelined after suffering an injury to a medial flexor muscle in his right thigh during the first half of Milan's league match against Bologna. The injury ruled the former Chelsea player out of the subsequent Serie A and Europa League matches against Inter, Ferencvaros and Genoa. With Gabbia also facing a lengthy spell out, De Winter has had to work overtime.