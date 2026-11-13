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Mayoral Candidate Tim Morgan Stays on Ballot
By Tom Katz,3 days ago
The Sterling Municipal Electoral Board has cleared former Sterling Police Chief Morgan to remain on the ballot for the April 2027 consolidated election. Board members voted unanimously Thursday evening to deny an objection to Morgan’s nominating petition. The challenge focused on the way the petition papers were bound, specifically that they were held together with a paper clip.
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