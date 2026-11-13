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Laporte: a move to Barcelona is not impossible, and I was not surprised by Rodri's decision
By Mohamed Mansi,4 days ago
The newspaper Sport report that sporting director Deco studied various options to strengthen the heart of his defence. One name stood out above the rest: Aymeric Laporte, the Athletic Bilbao star. The Spain international had just been crowned world champion, having formed a particularly strong defensive partnership alongside Pau Cubarsí....