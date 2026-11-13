undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NBA Announces Marcus Smart Decision After Warriors Incident
By Sai Mohan,4 days ago
The NBA on Thursday suspended Houston Rockets guard Marcus Smart for three games for punching Golden State Warriors center Charles Bassey. Smart will begin serving his suspension on Friday, Nov. 13, when the Rockets host the Utah Jazz. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year will remain suspended for the games against the Washington Wizards on Sunday and the Miami Heat on Monday.