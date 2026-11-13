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Albany community remembers longtime Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful director Julia Bowles
By Ty Grant,3 days ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany-Dougherty County community is mourning the loss of former Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director Julia Bowles. According to Mathews Funeral Home, Bowles passed away at home, surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Albany, Bowles was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church....
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