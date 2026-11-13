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Italy Delays iGaming Certification System Following Test Failures
By iGaming.News Newsdesk,4 days ago
Italy’s Customs and Monopolies Agency (ADM) has postponed the introduction of its new online gambling certification system until 15 February 2027, following difficulties during the testing and implementation process. The launch was initially delayed in October, with a revised November deadline and phased implementation schedule. However, Italian media reports...