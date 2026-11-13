undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chevrolet Celebrates 115 Years Of History At Bogotá Auto Show
By Deivis Centeno,3 days ago
General Motors’ Chevrolet brand is celebrating 115 years of history at the Bogotá Auto Show, all while launching a new global brand communication campaign. The automaker’s Colombian subsidiary announced the celebration of the 115-year history of its Chevrolet brand during the 2026 Bogotá Auto Show, held from November 12th to the 22nd in Colombia’s capital city. The company is leveraging this significant global milestone for the Bowtie brand by launching a new campaign, ‘Driven by Legacy,’ aimed at strengthening Chevrolet’s image and competitiveness in the face of a massive influx of emerging rivals.