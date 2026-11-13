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Lithium-Ion Battery Explosions Surging in OR
By Tribune Content Agency,4 days ago
The spectacular e-bike battery explosion that torched a two-story house in Multnomah County last week is part of a surge in lithium-ion battery fires. The fast-moving blaze started around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, emergency dispatch records show. By the time Gresham and Corbett firefighters arrived at the home along the Historic Columbia River Highway, the house was overrun with heavy flames, Gresham Fire Marshal Shawn Durham told The Oregonian/OregonLive in an email.