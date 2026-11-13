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LSU men’s basketball has had a strong start. It’s set for a major test in its next game
By Tripp Buhler,4 days ago
LSU men’s basketball has only played three games this year. Head coach Will Wade has already called himself dumb. It may sound shocking to hear that from a coach whose team is the first in program history to win three straight games by at least 40 points. But Wade knows he’s made strange decisions in playing an exhibition game on the road at McNeese and at No. 14 Gonzaga for LSU’s first big regular-season game.