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Man, Two Children Injured in Detroit (MI) Apartment Building Fire
By Tribune Content Agency,4 days ago
Three people were injured Thursday, Nov. 12 in a fire at an apartment complex in Detroit’s New Center area, officials said. Detroit Fire Department Lt. Ted Copley said crews were called at about 8:12 a.m. to a 12-story apartment building at 888 Pallister Street for a report of a second-alarm fire. They arrived within 4 minutes and 40 seconds, he said.