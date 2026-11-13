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Search Crews Race Against Time After Bridge Platform Buckles Over Long Island (NY) Channel
By Tribune Content Agency,4 days ago
A bridge repair project on Long Island turned tragic Wednesday after a support platform broke apart, killing one construction worker and leaving another missing, New York State Police reported. The accident happened just before noon on the Loop Parkway drawbridge, which connects the Meadowbrook State Parkway to Long Beach in...