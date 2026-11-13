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Deaths of Four Firefighters in CO Wildfire Caused by Extreme Fire Behavior, Human Error, Report Finds
By Tribune Content Agency,4 days ago
DENVER — A combination of extreme fire behavior and human error contributed to the deaths of four firefighters who were overtaken by a wildfire on Colorado’s Western Slope this summer, according to the results of a federal investigation released Thursday. Firefighters Emily Barker, Nick Hutcherson and Sydney Watson...