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Where the Chefs Eat: Florence Knight's go-to restaurants in Japan
By Cass Farrar,4 days ago
Where the Chefs Eat asks your favourite chefs for their top restaurants in cities across the world. For this edition, we sit down for coffee with Florence Knight. There’s no doubt that Lunette is one of the most talked-about London restaurant openings of this year and, having just been, I can safely say it’s worth every ounce of hyperbole and Insta-excitement. Lunette is located on the top floor of the newly opened St. Clement Hotel in Temple, which fringes against the lapping tide of the River Thames, almost every iconic member of the London skyline flirting in the view. It is Nick Jones’ first opening since stepping down from his executive role at the stratospheric Soho House group, which in and of itself created a lot of buzz. Add to that the fact that chef Florence Knight (of Polpetto and Sessions Art Club) was opening her first solo venture there with Lunette as the resident restaurant and excitement levels were explosive.