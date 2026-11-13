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I tried a new launcher on my Pixel, and nothing else I've done has made it feel this fast
By Brian Burgess,4 days ago
My older Pixel phone has been running sluggishly with the default Pixel Launcher, and I was looking for a way to improve its responsiveness. I've tried several different launchers to get a faster home screen experience. I also tried some alternative widgets not from Google. They improved the experience but didn't speed up navigation.