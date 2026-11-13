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BRC Aircraft Acquires Murphy Parts Inventory
By Kitplanes,4 days ago
Owners and builders of Rebel, Elite, Radical, Yukon and Moose aircraft must register with BRC’s new Murphy Air Canada website before parts inquiries are answered. Canadian company BRC Aircraft has acquired what it describes as the complete inventory of original Murphy Aircraft parts, along with selected tooling and manufacturing equipment, following the court-ordered sale of Murphy Aircraft Manufacturing’s assets. The auction, initiated by the landlord of the company’s Chilliwack, British Columbia, factory after months of unpaid rent, was reported by Canadian Aviator on October 28.