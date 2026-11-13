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Intel Posts Initial GCC Compiler Code For Razor Lake & Coral Rapids
4 days ago
One of the consistent wonderful praise I have for Intel over the past 22+ years of covering the Linux hardware scene has been their upstreaming of new CPU targets into the open-source compilers like GCC well ahead of product launches. Particularly with GCC on an annual feature release cycle and not being quickly picked up by new Linux distribution releases, Intel upstreaming their new CPU targets and ISA features at times years in advance of product releases has helped ensure smooth compiler ecosystem support by the time their products ship. The latest example, today they posted their patches providing new ISA features and enabling for both Coral Rapids and Razor Lake processors.