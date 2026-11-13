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NVIDIA Highlights Their Open-Source vGPU Upstreaming Work Built Atop Nova
By Michael Larabel in NVIDIA,3 days ago
The Rust-based NVIDIA Linux kernel driver "Nova" is set to take on an important role in the official NVIDIA Linux driver stack of the future. This mainline kernel driver continues seeing a flurry of activity to bring it into a usable state and eventually parity and beyond compared to the existing out-of-tree NVIDIA Linux driver code or the incomplete and largely reverse engineered Nouveau kernel driver. Presented at this week's KVM Forum was the current status of NVIDIA bringing vGPU support to the upstream kernel.