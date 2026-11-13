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OPPO find X10 flagship smartphones capture beauty with 200mp hasselblad cameras
By belen afonso,3 days ago
From open gate video to AI editing, OPPO’s new smartphones expand the toolkit for photographers and filmmakers. Those with an eye for the beauty of the world judge by different criteria. Beyond impeccable performance, they ask a smartphone to offer thoughtful design and help them capture the beauty before their eyes with a camera that stays true to reality.