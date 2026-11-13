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Two opposing slates campaign for winter 2026 election cycle, discuss platforms
By Daily Princetonian Editorial Board,3 days ago
Campaigning for the winter 2026 Undergraduate Student Government election cycle began on Monday. Currently, there are 13 senate roles on the ballot, three of which are uncontested. Running for USG president are current USG Academics Committee Chair Isaac Bernstein ’28 and current USG Treasurer Marvel Jem Roth ’28.