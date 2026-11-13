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Weekend chill
By Steve Raleigh,8 days ago
Tonight, we'll finally see those stubborn clouds begin to break up across the Tri-State, with skies becoming mostly clear and temperatures falling to around 30. Winds from the north will become calm during the evening. It's a chilly finish to a week that's featured plenty of colder-than-normal weather. Saturday looks brighter, with sunshine returning and afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s. We'll have a light northwest breeze as the colder air mass continues to hang around. Saturday night brings more clouds, with temperatures settling into the mid 30s.