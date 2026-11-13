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Ghost Paper Craft Template (Free 3D Printable!)
By Bella Williams,3 days ago
Hello, fellow crafters and parents! Today I’m sharing a little paper friend that I think your kids will really love: a cute 3D ghost that folds up into a tiny box. I call him Boo. He has a sweet smiling face, rosy cheeks, a wavy lilac hem, two little arms and an optional pink bow, and I’ve put the whole ghost paper craft template together as a free printable so you can make one too.