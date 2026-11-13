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Mars May Not Be Dead After All, New Discovery Suggests
By European Space Agency,4 days ago
Gas above a Martian volcano may come from hidden magma, offering clues to the planet’s remaining heat and its potential to support life underground. Hydrogen chloride gas usually reaches its highest levels in Mars’s atmosphere during winter in the northern hemisphere, then mostly disappears in summer. Much of that seasonal pattern appears to follow the planet’s dust and water cycles. Above volcanic fissures on the flanks of Alba Mons, researchers found a recurring exception. Localized spikes of the gas appeared in the same place in early northern summer, raising the possibility of a source beneath the ground.
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