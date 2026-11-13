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A Universe Without Dark Matter? Radical New Model Challenges Modern Cosmology
By University of Ottawa,4 days ago
An older universe could give unexpectedly mature early galaxies billions more years to grow, according to a model that also reproduces galaxy rotation without dark matter. To explain how galaxies rotate, the standard model of the universe relies on dark matter, an unseen source of gravity. A new paper published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society reports that an alternative model can reproduce the rotation curves of all 175 galaxies in the SPARC database without dark matter. These curves show how orbital speeds change with distance from a galaxy’s center, giving researchers a way to test the gravity their model predicts.