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Riding high from midterms, House Democrats confront early political stumbles
By Zachary Schermele, USA TODAY,3 days ago
WASHINGTON — Fresh off their midterm rout, Democrats in the House of Representatives are already straining to move past back-to-back snafus that angered their base and caused frustration among lawmakers. Earlier this week, they failed to impeach Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth after roughly a dozen members of their caucus...