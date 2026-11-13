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6th Annual Symposium on Pop Culture and International Law: Between Official Narratives and Popular Imagination – International Law in China’s New Mainstream Films
8 days ago
[Lu Yaoyao is a PhD candidate at the Faculty of Law, The University of Hong Kong.]. The 2026 Chinese film Once Upon a Time in the Middle East tells the story of an ordinary Chinese protagonist caught in a foreign conflict. Unlike earlier Chinese new mainstream films, the film approaches war through everyday experiences and personal encounters. These different cinematic perspectives invite a broader examination of how China’s changing international role is imagined and narrated in popular culture.