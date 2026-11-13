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Preparing Your Garden for the Weekend Freeze
By Bonnie Helander,4 days ago
A significant freeze is headed for North Georgia and the Fayette County area this weekend, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season so far. With overnight lows projected to plummet into the upper 20s and low 30s on Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15, tender landscaping and potted plants face the threat of frost damage. Taking a few proactive steps before sunset on Friday will make the difference between a thriving spring garden and a landscape of dead foliage.