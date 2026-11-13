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Drought worsens across eastern North Carolina, with some areas in extreme drought
By PRE NewsIdeas,4 days ago
Drought conditions are worsening across eastern North Carolina, with several counties moving into severe drought this week and little relief expected in the coming days. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows conditions deteriorating in Washington, Tyrrell, inland Hyde and much of Beaufort County. Severe drought also affects areas including Pitt, Onslow, Duplin, Martin, Edgecombe, Nash, Wilson and Bertie counties.
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