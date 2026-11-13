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Senator Gary Peters: Upper Peninsula Veterans Service Officer Highlights Peters’ Work to Expand Access to Burial Benefits for Veterans
By Michigan Business Network,4 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC – In a new “On the Job” video from U.S. Senator Gary Peters’ (MI) office, Denise Formolo, a Veterans Service Officer for Dickinson County, highlights Peters’ work to expand veterans’ access to the burial benefits they earned in service. Prior to the passage of Gerald’s Law in 2024, only veterans who passed away in a VA facility were able to qualify for burial benefits. Peters’ legislation ensured that veterans who choose to pass away in their homes are not denied burial assistance. The legislation is named after Army veteran Gerald “Jerry” Elliot of Kingsford, whose family was denied the benefit after he passed away in a non-VA facility. The video is part of the On the Job for Michigan series, which highlights Peters’ leadership and advocacy on behalf of Michigan constituents and communities.
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