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MiLEAP: Regional MI Kickoff Event Connects Upper Peninsula High School Students to College & Career Opportunities
By Michigan Business Network,4 days ago
– High school students from across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula took part in the fourth of five regional MI Kickoff events on Friday, Nov. 6, at Northern Michigan University (NMU). Hosted in partnership with the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential (MiLEAP), the event connected students with opportunities to explore how education beyond high school can prepare them for future careers.
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