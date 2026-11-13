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Bryan Allocates $500,000 to Advance Health Data Utility as Permanent Agency Awaits Legislative Approval
3 days ago
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. established an interim framework and allocated $500,000 to advance a Virgin Islands Health Data Utility that would oversee secure sharing of patient records. Photo Credit: GOV'T HOUSE. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has allocated $500,000 to advance a plan for hospitals, clinics and other providers to securely...