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PLEA HEARINGS SLATED FOR INDIANA COUNTY COURT TODAY
3 days ago
Plea and sentencing hearings are scheduled today for Indiana County Court, including six hearings for an Indiana man charged in many cases with burglary. Court documents show 27-year-old Caleb Krecota is due before Indiana County Judge Michael Clark today for all the hearings. In most of the cases , he faces a charge of burglary, with one of the incidents going back to October of last year. In one case, he faces DUI charges from an incident in December of last year. He was arrested on March 30th on arrest warrants from the Indiana County Sheriff’s office after he appeared at Judge Christopher Welch’s court in Clymer for an unrelated hearing.
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