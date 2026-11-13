undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Potential 'national security crisis' as Nvidia ex-CEO summoned by US Congress
4 days ago
What began as an investigation into the now former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is turning into what could be shaping up to be a "national security crisis", says France 24's correspondent in Los Angeles Wassim Cornet, after US lawmakers called on Huang to face their questions in December. Huang resigned as head of the chip giant over extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy. The scandal has wiped almost half a trillion dollars off Nvidia's market valuation.