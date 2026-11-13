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Daily Press marks 25 years as Santa Monica's paper of record
By Matthew Hall,4 days ago
When the first edition of the Santa Monica Daily Press reached the streets Nov. 13, 2001, it was hand-delivered by one of the three founders during a 5 a.m. delivery run. The trio were running the upstart news organization from a shared apartment and 25 years later, while elements of the company are light-years ahead of their humble origins, the homegrown spirit remains at its core.