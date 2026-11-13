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Montana’s Constitution Belongs to the People – Not Political Parties
3 days ago
On Tuesday, voters sent a powerful message: Montana’s Constitution belongs to the people – not political parties. By overwhelmingly approving Constitutional Initiative 132, voters chose to protect a nearly century-old Montana tradition of nonpartisan judicial elections. Montanans affirmed that our courts should answer to the Constitution, not partisan interests.
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