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Panora City Council Names Shane Gliem to Fill Vacant Seat
By Marcus Mackey,4 days ago
The Panora City Council met in regular session Monday night. The Council first heard a proclamation from Mayor Curt Thornberry recognizing November as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, then heard an update on Hospice of the Midwest from Carla Kem. They also heard a letter of interest from Shane Gliem to fill the vacant Council seat, and approved to have him join the Council, after which City Administrator Lisa Grossman administered the oath of office to him.