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With mom in ICE custody, a Massachusetts stepdad steps up
By Simón Rios,4 days ago
It’s just after noon on a recent Friday in Chelsea, and Martín Gurfinkiel has been up since 5 a.m. Operating on four hours of sleep, his eyes are bloodshot and his mind is churning about the packed day ahead. Normally he’d be earning money with food deliveries, but now he’s focused on reaching the family’s immigration attorney — and soon he’ll pick up his stepchildren from school.
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