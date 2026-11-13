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Flint school board advances proposals for boiler repairs, technology and classroom needs
By Ramona Watson,4 days ago
FLINT, Mich. — Flint Community Schools Board of Education members discussed staff departures, building repairs, technology upgrades and classroom curriculum during their Nov. 11, 2026, committee meetings. The committees advanced several proposals to the Nov. 18 regular board meeting. Board members Joyce Ellis-McNeal, Laura MacIntyre, Linda Boone and Melody...