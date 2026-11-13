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Holodomor, Russian disinformation and abducted Ukrainian children: Whippany program Nov. 22
By Morristown Green Contributor,4 days ago
From the Ukrainian American Cultural Center of New Jersey:. The Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, Branch 75, will present The Holodomor and Beyond: Russia’s Annexation of Our Brain, Then and Now on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 1 pm at the Ukrainian American Cultural Center of New Jersey in Whippany.