undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Friday, November 13, 2026
By Nor,3 days ago
The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, November 13, 2026, with a high near 52 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Freeze Warning that is in effect for parts of west and north Georgia tonight where sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29F are expected. Please take steps to protect sensitive vegetation and any outdoor or exposed pipes.