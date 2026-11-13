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Mom Of Three Rescues Elderly Man From Flood Waters
3 days ago
A mother of three in West Palm Beach jumped into a flooded lake and helped save an elderly man after his car got submerged in the water. The woman’s name is Annmarie Sanchez, and she swam out, grabbed the struggling man and started to swim back with him. But then SHE got tired and had to call for help. Eventually another woman jumped in, and together they pulled him to safety.
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