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Erie County working to improve behavioral health crisis response
By Althea Castro de la Mata,3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County is working to improve the way it responds to behavioral health crises, as the Crisis to Care Collaborative shares its progress, community-driven changes and priorities moving forward. The countywide initiative brings together 34 partners from public safety, behavioral health, health care, government and...
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