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Using Fleet Data to Control Fuel, Labor and Maintenance Costs
By Robert Hall Jr,4 days ago
Construction companies rely on vehicles and heavy equipment to keep projects moving. However, fuel expenses, labor inefficiencies and unexpected equipment repairs can quickly increase operating costs. Even minor problems, such as excessive idling or poorly coordinated deliveries, can affect profitability when they occur across multiple jobsites. Many contractors already collect...
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