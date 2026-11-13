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FREEDOM SMILES TO HONOR ACTIVE MILITARY & VETERANS
3 days ago
Freedom Smiles is an event to honor active military and veterans. The office of Doctor Alanson Randol would like to thank active and retired miliary by offering same-day dental care on Wednesday, November 18th. It will take place at their dental office at 1100 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg. Those who qualify and need dental work should call Dr. Randol at 541-673-7437 as soon as possible.