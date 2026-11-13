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THOMAS: Feel empathy, not disgust
By Angeline Thomas,3 days ago
Whenever I walk into the Dunkin at the New Brunswick Train Station, homeless people are loitering around the entrance, holding the door open for others in the hopes of getting something in return. I have seen a multitude of reactions. Some say thank you for holding the door open. Others simply ignore them. Some will give them money or buy them something. But what I have mostly seen is people wrinkling their noses in disgust.