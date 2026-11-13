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What’s at stake as the NHL seeks to double its media rights deal
By Alex Sherman,4 days ago
The NHL’s next media deal could be the first major test of how much broadcasters and streamers are willing to pay for sports outside the NFL. The league can begin negotiating with Disney/ESPN and Skydance, the new owner of TNT Sports, on Jan. 1 and is seeking a 50% to 100% increase over its current seven-year, $4.5 billion deal. Whether the league actually gets that type of increase is still unclear and will be one of the most watched data points in the world of sports business next year.