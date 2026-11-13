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Homer no function beer well without
By Steve McPherson,4 days ago
Your daily Minnesota news roundup starts … NOW. Former Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara resigned in May amid an investigation into workplace sexual misconduct (not to be confused with the workplace sexual misconduct in the St. Paul mayor’s office) and Mayor Jacob Frey installed 31-year veteran Bill Peterson on an interim basis. Standing before the city council on Thursday, Peterson’s bid to become the permanent police chief was denied by an 8-5 vote. The driving concern among the no votes was concern about his ability to drive reform in the department.
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